Alleged Thief Charged In Manchester

Jamaica News: The Christiana Police have arrested and charged 36-year-old Kevin Powell, otherwise called ‘Dog’, a farmer of Lyn’s Avenue, Christiana in Manchester for a robbery in Larimar’s Plaza in the parish on Saturday, October 24.

He is charged with Store-Room BreakingLarceny and Receiving Stolen Property.

Reports are that about 4:00 a.m., the complainant went to his business establishment where he discovered that the locks were forcibly removed and several items were stolen. The complainant reported the matter to the police and on Saturday, November 07, after unearthing investigative leads, Police officers conducted an operation at Powell’s house. A search warrant was executed and several of the stolen items were found. Powell was taken in and subsequently charged.

He will appear before the Manchester Parish Court on Friday, November 13.

