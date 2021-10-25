Dear McKoy: My Man Only Wants Backshot

Dear McKoy: My man only wants to do backshots during sex. It is my least favorite position, but he insists that it’s the only way he can cum. Backshots feel like somebody is drilling out my stomach and worse he doesn’t know how to do it gently or whine in it. All he does is pound me. I told him it doesn’t feel good but he doesn’t seem to care. I love him and want him to be satisfied sexually. This is why I’m still here, especially cause he’s a good man otherwise but this behavior is unacceptable. I can’t even orgasm because of the discomfort. I wanna be able to bask in sex and brag about how good he is, but this is not it.

-T.R.

Dear T.R.: You are not obligated to have sex with him if he’s being selfish in the bedroom. You can choose not to until he shows signs that he wants to satisfy you too. Give him an ultimatum or he will not take you seriously.

