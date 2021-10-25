Cult Leader and Police Killed in Deadly Crash

Accused Cult pastor, Kevin Smith, and a police Constable died from injuries they sustained in a motor vehicle crash along a section of the Bog Walk Bypass, in St Catherine, on Monday morning, October 25.

Reports are that about 9:30 am, Smith and one of his co-accused were travelling in a convoy of two private security vehicles, being escorted to Kingston, when the driver of the vehicle in which Smith was travelling lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crashed and overturned, resulting in Smith and all three police officers travelling in the vehicle being pinned in the crashed vehicle.

It took the firemen over an hour to cut all three victims from the wreckage, and they were transported to hospital, where Smith and the police constable were confirmed dead.

The two injured cops are presently at hospital in an unconscious state.

Kevin Smith and a number of his dedicated followers were arrested last Sunday, on suspicion of murder, following the stabbing death of a male and a female during a sacrificial ritual which was being carried out at his Pathways International Restoration Church located at Paradise, in St James.

The police high command says, Smith and one of his co-accused were being transported to Kingston to be questioned in connection with both victims killed in the sacrificial ritual.