Dear McKoy: I Want to Leave My Husband for My Boss

Dear McKoy: I’ve been having an affair with my boss and I want to leave my husband for him. He’s everything I’ve ever wanted and he promised me a promotion if I keep having sex with him. We have sex everywhere including the office and he’s certainly better in bed. He’s separated and has 2 grown children and he lives alone. He’s sooo rich and charismatic. I could really fall in love with him. Do you think I should leave my man or switch to my new found love? My man isn’t all that and just has an average income and average penis. What are your thoughts?

-M.A.
Dear M.A.: Don’t be stupid and give up sure for unsure. He’s probably just using you. I’m sure you know better deep down. Please do better.
McKoy

