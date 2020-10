Dear Mckoy: My husband found out about my sideman – My man and I have been married for 10 years. We have a small son and for the most part, everything is okay. However, my husband works all the time and barely has any time for me. There’s this guy that used to always flirt with me on Instagram and I’d flirt back just for the fun of it.

We exchanged numbers and began talking more often on WhatsApp or he’d call me to check up almost every day. Eventually, we started exchanging nudes and he even took me out sometimes. I’d always tell my husband we’re having girls night out or something and he believed.

I was having the time of my life!

One night, I woke up to lots of shouting only to find my man standing over me asking about my side man. Apparently, the man found my husband on social media and messaged him about us. He told him that he needs to divorce me so he can have me to himself and all sorts of things.

I feel so betrayed, hurt and confused. My man threatened to file for divorce but I really don’t want that. Our son has gone to stay with another relative until this is sorted out. I blocked the side man and I’ve been crying everyday since. I feel so hopeless.

Please help.

-distressed woman

Dear Distressed woman,

You never felt guilty when you were cheating on your husband but that’s how it always is. Your greed led you here. Was it really worth it? Give your husband some time to process his emotions and suggest going to a counselor or pastor for advice.

I hope you have learnt the value of family and marriage. All the best