COVID-19 deaths, positive cases down on Saturday

Two people died from COVID-19 and 44 tested positive Saturday.

The death total is now 188 and the number of people to have

contracted the virus is 8714.

A breakdown of the 44 who tested positive Saturday shows that they

were between the ages of nine months and 96 years. The greatest

number was from St Catherine, 11, followed by Westmoreland 9.

So far, more than half the number of people sickened in Jamaica by

COVID-19 have recovered, that is 4282. There are 4,129 active

cases,134 of whom are hospitalized and four critical.