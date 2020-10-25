Video: The Effects of Tropical Storm ‘Zeta’ Causes Mayhem

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for all parishes as rains continue and projections are for more showers through to Monday.

The Meteorological Service said a short while ago it has extended the Flash Flood Warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon and Manchester.
Also, it has upgraded the Flash Flood Watch to a Flash Flood Warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Hanover, St. James, Trelawny, St Ann, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

This remains in effect until 5:00 p.m. Monday.

The Met Service says a persistent trough of low-pressure west of Jamaica continues to generate unstable weather conditions across the island. Additionally, newly formed Tropical Storm Zeta,
although not a direct threat to Jamaica will increase the instability across the region.

The Projections are for mostly cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to continue across sections of all parishes today through to Monday.

Expect continued strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms especially over southern parishes today, the Met Service says. Furthermore, due to the extended periods of rainfall across the island over the past few days, there is a high degree of ground saturation. As a result, landslides and flooding are likely.

 

2020 Break out artist on the rise

