Dear Mckoy: My child belongs to my boyfriend’s best friend – I had a beautiful son two months ago and he is doing well. My boyfriend, with whom I live, is totally in love with him, but he doesn’t know the baby is actually his best friend. The friend and I had an affair for about a year and a half and it was amazing, to be honest.

He gave me money and gifts and our sex was great. Around the time I conceived, my boyfriend was away on a two-week business trip so the friend stayed over and we had sex every day for that period without a condom. When my boyfriend came back, we had sex, therefore when I got pregnant it was easy for my boyfriend to believe it was his. I felt so guilty during my entire pregnancy because my boyfriend spent so much money and even named the baby.

The friend and I barely speak anymore but he knows the baby is his too. In fact, the baby has some of his features. I just don’t know what to do because I know it’s unfair to my man and the baby to be dishonest but I cannot deal with the shame and ridicule. The man even wants to marry me. This is eating me alive. How can I tell my boyfriend the news gently?

O.D.

Dear O.D..

I am not sure there is an easy way to break this news. You and the friend did not consider your boyfriend’s feelings when you had your affair neither did you have the decency of being careful. You need to call a meeting with them both so you can all put everything on the table. It will break your boyfriend’s heart but he deserves the truth. I hope you have learnt a very valuable lesson.