PNP electing new President today

The People’s National Party (PNP) will have a new President today.

Delegates of the Party will start voting this morning for a leader to replace Dr Peter Phillips, who resigned immediately after the September 3 General Elections in which the party suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Jamaica Labour Party.

Mark Golding, MP for South St Andrew, and Lisa Hanna, MP for South East St Ann will be contesting the elections. Three thousand three hundred and fifty delegates are eligible to vote

The polls are to be held at 12 locations across Jamaica. Voting will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The party says the results should be available by 7 p.m.