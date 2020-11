Dear Mckoy: Afraid to have a relationship with an older man – I am been talking to this guy from the US for over 5 years. We have only met once and have never been intimate. He is genuinely a nice guy and even when I tell him stuff that I thought would let him stop talking to me he would overlook it and tell me how much he loves me. He has even suggested marriage to me.

To be honest, I like him but I think he’s too old. He’s 56 and I am 33. Sometimes I think about having a relationship with him but each time I do, I keep thinking about his age and whether my family would accept him as my husband.

I am confused. S B