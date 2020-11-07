59 COVID-19 recoveries in Cornwall Courts, 1 death

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton says 59 residents of

Cornwall Courts, St. James, have recovered from COVID-19.

He said that 74 cases of the virus have been identified in the area since it was

placed under special curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily on October 23. One patient

has died.

“Some 1,149 premises have been visited, to date, with 1,836 persons reached,”

Dr. Tufton reported, during the weekly virtual COVID-19 Conversations press briefing

on Thursday, November 5..

Additionally, he said that 167 business entities were inspected, with 51 per cent

found to be unsatisfactory.

He is appealing to business operators to put the necessary mechanisms in place in

order to ensure that the health protocols are observed.

He noted that 1,497 pieces of health education materials were distributed in the

business district, with 4,127 persons engaged.

As it relates to Rae Town in Kingston, which was also placed under special curfew

on October 23, Minister Tufton said he is contemplating making a recommendation for

the measure to be lifted, as 112 samples have been tested and all have returned negative

results.

He noted that 773 households were visited and 1,062 persons reached.

The special curfew in Cornwall Courts and Rae Town was to contain the increase

in cases of COVID-19 in the communities. The curfew order expired yesterday,

November 6.