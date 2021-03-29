Dear McKoy: I’m dating my mother’s man

Dear McKoy,

I’ve been sneaking around with my mother’s boyfriend for about a month and he wants to break the news to her and be exclusive. I’ve always been close to my mother and I know this would crush her. Mommy had me at 16 and is still pretty young and in great shape. Her boyfriend is a few years older and I’m 20. I know I’ve always liked older men because I can relate to them, plus they take care of me but I do not have the heart to be honest with my mother. It would definitely rip our family apart. The man has given me a total of $100,000 so far that I used for my online business and I know there’s more where that came from if I agree to seeing him exclusively. Do you think I should?

S.G.

Dear S.G.,

I am very disappointed that both of you even started something in the first place. Your mother trusts you and the minute you started flirting, you betrayed her. I would not advise you to pursue that relationship but at the end of the day, people are selfish. You will reap the repercussions of your actions, just remember that.

McKoy