Dear McKoy: My husband cheated on me with my friend

Dear McKoy,

My husband and I are getting a divorce because he cheated on me with my friend. That friend is our son’s Godmother and she was my maid of honor. I am crushed beyond words. The double betrayal is unlike anything I have ever experienced before. I have been crying so much these days. The worst part is, sometimes he brought my baby around her after they finished being intimate but my child is too young to make sense of what has been going on. I can’t believe the whole time they’ve been seeing each other. None of them have apologized to me and I don’t know if I’ll ever get closure.

Please keep me in your prayers.

B.M.

Dear B.M.

I am so sorry to hear this. During this time you have to be around close, supportive loved ones to find comfort. Your ex-friend and husband do not deserve you and I am positive they will reap what they sow. I will keep you in my prayers. You are going to overcome this with God’s help.

McKoy