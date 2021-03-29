Dear McKoy: I had drunken sex with my brother-in-law

Dear McKoy,

Over the weekend, I got very drunk and hooked up with my brother-in-law. My husband is abroad and won’t be back till next week so his brother checks on me sometimes. We’ve always been pretty cool and would hang out and my husband never had a problem. He brought a bottle of Hennessy and we kept taking shots until I was so wasted. When I’m drunk, I get turned on automatically and I literally threw myself at him. He did not resist and we had sex on the couch, floor, and in the shower. It was amazing. I now feel guilty and don’t know if I should tell my husband. My brother-in-law has been trying to talk to me but I keep ignoring him. I want to know what you think I should do in this situation. I feel bad. I love my husband, I just got carried away.

T.A.

Dear T.A.,

People’s actions usually come to light whether they like it or not so you need to be honest and tell your husband. It’s going to cause a lot of outrage but you have to face the consequences of your actions. Next time, try to be more responsible.

McKoy