Dear McKoy: I had drunken sex with my brother-in-law

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy,

Over the weekend, I got very drunk and hooked up with my brother-in-law. My husband is abroad and won’t be back till next week so his brother checks on me sometimes. We’ve always been pretty cool and would hang out and my husband never had a problem. He brought a bottle of Hennessy and we kept taking shots until I was so wasted. When I’m drunk, I get turned on automatically and I literally threw myself at him. He did not resist and we had sex on the couch, floor, and in the shower. It was amazing. I now feel guilty and don’t know if I should tell my husband. My brother-in-law has been trying to talk to me but I keep ignoring him. I want to know what you think I should do in this situation. I feel bad. I love my husband, I just got carried away.

T.A.

Dear T.A.,

People’s actions usually come to light whether they like it or not so you need to be honest and tell your husband. It’s going to cause a lot of outrage but you have to face the consequences of your actions. Next time, try to be more responsible.

McKoy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....