Dear McKoy: I think someone is trying to kill me- I have been experiencing some odd head and belly aches as of recently when I eat or drink certain things in my own home. Our chef has always made sure the family is well fed but since recently I’ve been getting seriously sick while everyone else in the house is fine after they eat the same things. I know I’m not pregnant or anything because I took a test but I’m still very concerned. My husband has offered to take me to the doctor but that’s it. He isn’t really concerned and that has also added to my paranoia. I don’t know what to do. I feel like I’m living on thin ice but I have my children to think about. What will they do without their mother? What do you think I should do?

V.F.

Dear V.F.,

Perhaps you should see a doctor yourself to test for any illnesses and set up surveillance so you can see when food/drinks are being prepared. Please be careful.