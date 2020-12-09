Dear McKoy: I accidentally punched my wife in the mouth for snoring too loud

Dear McKoy: I accidentally punched my wife in the mouth for snoring too loud- The most embarrassing thing in my whole life happened last week and even now my wife is not talking to me. She snores horrible so I usually wear ear plugs in bed, but last week, as I was turning in bed, I swung too hard and hit her right in the mouth and busted her mouth. She was so frightened that she woke up and started beating me in my head before crying. I apologized and explained but nothing has worked. What should I do to make it up to her? I don’t want to live like this with her. She threatened to move into another room but I like feeling her body next to mine regardless of how much of a noisy sleeper she is.

R.J.
Dear R.J.,
Give her time to come around. In the meantime, just continue being gentle with her and if you’d like, bring her to the doctor to see if there’s any help she can get for the snoring. All the best.
McKoy 
