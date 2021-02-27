Dear McKoy: I think my mother wants my husband

Dear McKoy,

I recently got married to a very wealthy man and my estranged mother has been showing all sorts of bad vibes and trying to push up on him. I did not grow with her because she was so caught up in ‘travelling’ and ‘living her best life’ so my grandmother raised me. Since I became an adult, we rekindled but things will never be the same. I managed to graduate university and I have a stable job but this man takes care of me anyway.

This lady has started to come to our home unannounced and criticizes my cooking and cleaning skills. She tries to cook and iron for him and wears extra tight clothing if she’s around. She’s also always trying to touch him in some way. I want to tell her to kindly go back where she’s coming from but I don’t want to dishonour my mother. I don’t want to deal with her too harsh but she’s really pushing me.

What should I do?

– D.B.

Dear D.B.,

You’re both adults so you need to have a frank conversation with her and tell her you are not happy with her actions. You do not have to do it disrespectfully if that’s what you’re afraid of. If she continues, you might have to become a bit more strict. I really hope this works out for you and I wish you the best in your marriage.

McKoy