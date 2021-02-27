Dear McKoy: My professor and I have sex on campus

Dear McKoy,

I’ve been seeing one of my professors for a few months and somehow we’ve just never gone to his house, so instead we have sex at all sorts of spots on the campus. Whether it’s in his car in the parking lot or a bathroom. I’m one of those students who have face to face classes so this is how I get to see him. I have actual feelings for him. He’s so smart and cute and we share almost everything. I sometimes wish I could go to his house but I don’t want to pressure him or seem like I’m rushing things. He says eventually he wants a relationship but right now we’re having fun. My friends say I am being naive but I really do like him and he says he feels the same. I often feel like I give him more than I get, but that’s just my heart. I want him so bad and I don’t know what to do.

Please tell me what to do.

-J.I.

Dear J.I.,

That man is not going to take you seriously. He is just using you for fun. He has never taken you home which probably means he has a woman there or he just doesn’t value you enough to have sex with you in a decent place. I want you to want better for yourself. Please focus on your studies.

McKoy