Dear McKoy: I slept with my sister’s husband a night before their wedding– I have a secret that has been eating me alive and I have to tell somebody to get it off my chest. Two weeks ago, my little sister got married but because of COVID restrictions, it was very small. Just me as her maid of honour, the bride, groom and his best man. The issue is, I always liked her man and the feeling is mutual…I’m not gonna lie, we have been sneaking around, but a night before the wedding, I invited him to my apartment to do it one last time because I did not want to interfere with their marriage. It was the best I ever had and I was so tempted to ruin their wedding but I played it cool. I don’t know how I even look my baby sister in the eye anymore. I feel terrible on one hand, but on the other, you cannot help who you like. I hope I can get over this soon.

Y.K.

Dear Y.K.,

Believe it or not, you already interfered with their marriage. This is an act that you cannot undo and you are only doing your sister an injustice by pretending with her. Honesty is always the best policy but it is up to you if you want to come clean. Please leave that man alone and get one of your own. Respect yourself and your own family.