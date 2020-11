Beenie Man’s 20-year-old son, Moses Davis Jr. has been released from hospital.

On Friday, the veteran Dancehall artiste revealed that Moses was hospitalised due to sickle cell disease complications and ask fans for “positive vibes.”

However, Moses Davis Jr. took to social media on Saturday to announce that he has been discharged from the hospital.

In an Instagram post, he thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes.