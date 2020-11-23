85-y-o and 2 granddaughters murdered

Police are this morning still trying to understand what led to the murder of an 85-year-old woman and her two granddaughters in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Sunday.

It was the second triple murder in two days following one in St Ann on Sunday.

Those shot and killed on Sunday are 85-year-old Icyline McFarlane, 10-year-old Christina McFarlane and six-year-old Mishane McFarlane of Orchid View in Tryall Heights, Spanish town.

There is still little information about what happened, but residents reported that about 4 p.m. Sunday they heard gunshots and an elderly woman and her grandchildren were found with gunshot wounds. Two of them died at the scene and one died at hospital.