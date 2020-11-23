85-y-o and 2 granddaughters murdered

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Police are this morning still trying to understand what led to the murder of an 85-year-old woman and her two granddaughters in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Sunday.

It was the second triple murder in two days following one in St Ann on Sunday.

Those shot and killed on Sunday are 85-year-old Icyline McFarlane, 10-year-old Christina McFarlane and six-year-old Mishane McFarlane of Orchid View in Tryall Heights, Spanish town.

There is still little information about what happened, but residents reported that about 4 p.m. Sunday they heard gunshots and an elderly woman and her grandchildren were found with gunshot wounds. Two of them died at the scene and one died at hospital.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....