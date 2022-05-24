Dear Mckoy: I Am Caught Between 3 Lovers

Dear Mckoy: I don’t know how I reach this predicament. This thing called peer pressure is so real. I am a married 32 years old churchgoer, I cannot say Christian again because of my ways. My husband is a 36 years old Deacon at church. I am very pretty and sexy. We have been going to church since our twenties and I never used to dress to show my figure. I use to wear big and long clothes. My husband always says that is what drew me to him, my modesty. We got married virgins 5 years ago and we were living how we know best.

One day, a group of church sisters were talking about their sexual experiences with their husbands. They were talking weird stuff as I never experienced those things before like oral sex. I found myself telling lies to fit in the conversation but deep down I was lost. I was so modest for my husband that I didn’t even wear thong. I went and bought a thong and dressed up for him. He told me that I don’t need that piece of string on and I must keep his niceness covered. I then asked him for us to perform oral sex on each other and he said that’s a demon I want to bring in our bedroom. I felt so ashamed and unworthy.

I was sharing it with a colleague of mine and she laughed at me so hard. She said my husband clowning me. She said I need to start fixing up myself and start enjoying me. One Saturday, we went to the salon where I permed my hair and got my nails done. I was looking so gorgeous and I couldn’t believe it was me. Next, we went shopping for some new outfits and I got some close fitted clothes. The store attendants kept complimenting my beauty and figure. For the first time, I felt sexy and light. When I went home my husband was so pissed off and didn’t talk to me for a week straight. I didn’t go to church with him that Sunday because I felt I would be a hypocrite smiling with him at church when he is malicing me at home. I was talking to my colleague and she invited me out that same evening. When I told him I was going out, he replied by saying “go your way devil”. I just hissed my teeth and went on. My friend picked me up at home.

We went to this nice upscale lounge; it was my first time going to a place like this. People were out having fun and I felt good that I went to clear my mind. A waitress came over to our table and said we are supposed to order whatever we would like on the tab of the man sitting at the bar. When I looked over, there was a man with a built like the actor Idris Elba. When he smiled, I felt something moist in my panty. I quickly turned around and told my friend. She laughed and said “welcome to the nice world”. The gentleman came over with his friend and we were all there talking and having a good time. My friend and his friend went to dance leaving us alone. He was complimenting my complexion and natural body. I felt so relaxed and comfortable with him. I told him about what I was going through at home and he surprised me by asking if I wanted to experience oral sex. I think it was the ‘devil’ that my husband called me that made me tell this man yes. He said I should come with him for a quick minute. I told my friend and she said I should go and she will wait on me so she my husband can see her drop me off back.

He brought me to an apartment which was about 20 minutes away and we went inside. We were on the couch talking when he started taking my dress off. I was so nervous but he told me to relax which I did. I was so ashamed when he saw the cartoon character panty I was wearing but he just smiled and told me it is ok. He took it off then started massaging my clit while kissing my nipples. I was feeling some electric shocks like and I told him and he said it’s a part of the pleasure. My husband never did anything like this to me, it was always barely kissing and then penetration. I was so wet and afraid but he assured me that it is something good. He pushed me back on the couch and spread my legs wide and started eating my vagina. I was screaming and squirming because I felt like I was on my way above the clouds. I felt like I wanted to pee and told him but he said it’s not pee, it’s squirting and I should let it go. The liquid gushed out with a powerful feeling and he washed his face with it. That turned me on so much that I begged him for sex. He put on a condom on his massive pole and gave me the sex of my life. He taught me how to move my body. That little time I experienced multiple orgasms while I never experienced none with my husband. We cleaned up and went back to the lounge. We exchanged numbers then I went home. My husband just cut his eyes at me and so I slept in the couch. For the whole night, I texted my new boyfriend. I got addicted to the good sex and vibes. I even started having unprotected sex with him at times. My husband was still somewhat in his feelings and would take his little one rams when he was ready but that was fine because I had my pleasure bunny on call.

I went by my girlfriend’s house one evening and we were there talking when she told me she been having a crush on me. Next thing I know we began kissing and making out. We exchanged oral sex and it was awesome; not like my pleasure bunny but it was good. She strapped on a dildo and penetrated me. We had so much pleasure and fun. We decided to keep it a secret. This left me with 3 lovers; her, my pleasure bunny and my lame husband.

It was all good and dandy but the predicament strikes now that I am pregnant and I don’t know who is the father. My girlfriend is demanding that I abort it and I haven’t told pleasure bunny nor my husband as yet. If I should keep it, I pray it would be for pleasure bunny because I told him lies that I was no longer intimate with my husband and was working on divorcing him.

Dear Miss: This is a crazy situation. This is an entanglement that you have to come clean with these men, especially your husband. It seems as though your interest is with ‘Mr. Pleasure Bunny’ so you need to release your husband from this triangle. ‘Pleasure Bunny’ was of the impression that you were only with him when you were still with your husband plus your girlfriend. My dear, you need to come clean for your own sanity.

