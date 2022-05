Public Advisory–Road Block

May 24, 2022- The Police are advising members of the public that the Haddon main road in

Moneague, St. Ann is blocked by residents who have cut down trees on the roadway by way of a

demonstration in the area. The road is currently impassable at this time and delays are expected.

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes where possible.

