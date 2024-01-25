Dear McKoy: Having Feelings for My Husband’s Best Friend

Dear McKoy: Hope you’re doing well. I’ve got something on my mind and could really use some advice. I’m a married woman, and honestly, my marriage isn’t great. My little one just turned three, but my husband’s behavior has been really tough to handle.
Lately, I’ve found myself catching feelings for my husband’s best friend. He’s a strong and fit guy, with broad shoulders and toned muscles. It’s not just his looks, though. He’s always super nice to me, and I’ve noticed him giving me that extra look more than once. We chat on Whatsapp, and he asks me personal stuff about my likes and dislikes, which makes me wonder.
I’m in a tough spot. I don’t want to mess up my family, but I’m realizing I might be falling for this guy. I’m feeling lost and unsure about what to do. Any advice would mean a lot.
M.C- St James
Dear M.C: I’m sorry to hear about the challenges you’re facing. If your marriage is making you unhappy, try talking to your husband about it. Share how you feel and listen to his side too. Communication helps.
Feeling something for your husband’s friend? Make sure to set clear boundaries. It’s important not to mess things up with your family. Take a step back and think about what you really want.
Consider seeking advice from friends or family. They might give you some useful insights. If things get tough, talking to a professional could really help. They’re trained to guide you through difficult situations.
Remember, it’s okay to feel lost sometimes. Take small steps, and things might get clearer.
Best Wishes – McKoy
