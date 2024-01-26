Market Truck Crash Claims One Life in Holly Hill, Darliston

Market Truck Crash Claims One Life: A male vendor lost his life, and seven others, including a child, sustained injuries in a market truck crash in the Holly Hill area of Darliston, Westmoreland on Wednesday morning.
According to Jerome Bacchas, Councillor for the Darliston Division, the injured individuals, including the child, are currently receiving medical attention at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital in the parish. The tragic event unfolded as they were en route to the Savanna-La-Mar Market in an Isuzu truck around 5:30 AM.
Reports indicate that the vehicle careened off the road, crashing tragically. The preliminary findings suggest that the driver lost control while navigating a steep incline.
The local authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
