market truck crash

Market Truck Crash Claims One Life in Holly Hill, Darliston

Leave a Comment / By / January 26, 2024

Market Truck Crash Claims One Life: A male vendor lost his life, and seven others, including a child, sustained injuries in a market truck crash in the Holly Hill area of Darliston, Westmoreland on Wednesday morning.

According to Jerome Bacchas, Councillor for the Darliston Division, the injured individuals, including the child, are currently receiving medical attention at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital in the parish. The tragic event unfolded as they were en route to the Savanna-La-Mar Market in an Isuzu truck around 5:30 AM.

Reports indicate that the vehicle careened off the road, crashing tragically. The preliminary findings suggest that the driver lost control while navigating a steep incline.

The local authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

FBI investigating after gas canisters found at deadly New Year’s crash in Rochester, New York

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Discover more from McKoysNews

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading