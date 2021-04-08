Dear McKoy: Excluded from regular threesome with my coworkers

Dear McKoy,

Two of my coworkers and I have been having threesomes for about four months but the other two have caught feelings for each other and want to exclude me. I feel so betrayed and used because we all had an agreement. The worst part is they’re all lovey-dovey in the office. I just want to slap both of them. They did not even talk to me about it, I just saw them starting to get close; even going on dates and all and I cannot begin to tell you how much I feel like I wasted my time. McKoy, I turned down so many men and women just to maintain this link and they did me like this. I’m not sad at all, just angry. I do not want to act on impulse and hurt them but it’s hard. What do you think I should do?

P.B.

Dear P.B.,

If they have shown you that they’re no longer interested, it is your job to leave them alone. There are many options out there so it makes no sense to waste your energy on people who don’t want you. Feel better soon.

McKoy

