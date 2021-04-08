Dear McKoy: Falling for my sister’s man

Dear McKoy,

My sister has been talking to this man that I am starting to fall for but I do not know how to tell her. I feel so hypocritical around her, but the truth is I have been talking to him behind her back and he has given me money. He is a sweet man and a great conversationalist. My sister says she wants to marry him but I do not want that. I would love it if he and I could have a full-blown relationship but I know that will look some type of way. Please do not bash me. The heart wants what it wants.

I told my best friend and she says I should just steal him but I do not know if I have the heart to be so brazen. I am very close to having sex with him and if it happens I know we will want each other more.

R.C.

Dear R.C.,

My short response to this is to leave people’s relationships alone. You could not possibly be so selfish to hurt your own sister. Imagine if you were in your shoes. There are many other men in the world. Focus on finding your person.

McKoy