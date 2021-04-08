Dear McKoy: My husband hurts me with his nails during sex

Dear McKoy,

My husband refuses to cut his nails off completely so his nails keep cutting me during sex. The man even has the audacity to want to finger me and cut up my vaginal walls. I am going to slap or bite him one of these nights to stop the foolishness. The sex is great otherwise but he keeps cutting me up! He says it’s his “style” but that is way too ridiculous. McKoy, I am literally going to fight the man one of these days. I have cut marks on me and people think I am being abused at home. Tell me what I should do.

-anonymous

Dear anonymous,

You can offer to cut them or refuse to have sex with him until he compromises. I am sorry you have been receiving cuts and I hope things get better between both of you. He needs to understand the importance of cutting his nails.

McKoy