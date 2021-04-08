Dear McKoy: My husband hurts me with his nails during sex

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy,

My husband refuses to cut his nails off completely so his nails keep cutting me during sex. The man even has the audacity to want to finger me and cut up my vaginal walls. I am going to slap or bite him one of these nights to stop the foolishness. The sex is great otherwise but he keeps cutting me up! He says it’s his “style” but that is way too ridiculous. McKoy, I am literally going to fight the man one of these days. I have cut marks on me and people think I am being abused at home. Tell me what I should do.

-anonymous

Dear anonymous,

You can offer to cut them or refuse to have sex with him until he compromises. I am sorry you have been receiving cuts and I hope things get better between both of you. He needs to understand the importance of cutting his nails.

McKoy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....