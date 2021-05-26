Dear McKoy: Dating my sister’s man and he just found my nephew is not his

Dear McKoy,

My brother-in-law, whom I’ve been having an affair with recently found out that my nephew isn’t his. Now, I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place because I have to be consoling my sister and my man (which is also her man) it’s such an uncomfortable spot to be in and I feel very hypocritical. I knew the baby wasn’t his but I was trying to protect my sister. He’s been spending more time at my apartment and I’m afraid we’ll get caught but I love the company so much and love the sex even more. What should I do?

G.L.

Dear G.L.,

You need to either leave the man alone or come clean to your sister. Either way, you need to exercise honesty. Why would you want to be caught up in a cat and mouse game? Do better. Let’s hope this doesn’t blow up in your face.

McKoy