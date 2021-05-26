Confession: Faking pregnancy to get money from my man overseas

I have been faking my pregnancy to get money from this man I’ve been seeing. He lives abroad and visits Jamaica twice a year so I told him that during his last visit in January, he got my pregnant. By now I’m almost “5 months pregnant” so I’ve gotten fake ultrasound images to make it believable. He’s very excited and told his whole family about it which makes me feel a little bad. However, he has been sending so much money! I’ve gotten thousands of US dollars that I’ve been using for home supplies and online shopping. I’ve saved some too. I have my own apartment now that I can comfortably pay for. The plan is to just tell him I had a miscarriage in about a month or so. Hopefully I can pull it off.