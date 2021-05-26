“Push A Yute” Evolves In Entertainment Industry

Some people call it a dream, some call it a vision. Some call it their destiny. Whatever it is CEO and founder of Push A Yute Entertainment Inc (popularly called Push A Yute) Vivian Thomas is living his dream by making other peoples dreams come true. His dream of making an impact in the entertainment industry is actually his daily job. He oversees a full in house production team. From consulting, managing, production, audio engineering to video editing. A staff and partnerships that could rival the best of them in the field of music and entertainment locally on the Jamaican scene.

Since launching the brand Push A Yute over a decade ago, Vivian made it clear by stating “there were times people were telling me this is a waste of time and money”. All the growing pains of what came with entrepreneurship and the entertainment industry. The aim of Push A Yute was always to enhance or help to enable talented youths that were not quite sure of how to acquire their goals via their intellectual properties. Meaning whether they were painters, artist, singers, producers we could assist and help turn that talent into an actual profession. We have managed from Tanto Blacks, Al’Qual, Lisa Hyper, 1Hamez Productions, Supa Hype & Diamond League Sound, Simone Fruittree Dewar. The company still manages one of the most eclectic line up in the industry.

Now with over 10 albums, 2 marque shows, writing and producing for world-class media houses. Business partner and lead engineer Tandra Jhagroo is proud to let the world know there will be more content coming out for 2021 despite the downward spiral entertainment due to the pandemic and the lack of tours. We have a new act we signed 2 years now and its all about what he has to say to the world and what he has to offer. So we’re looking forward to Al’Qual mixtape titled “97” along with his debut EP which should be dropping this winter as well.

So the brand is in a good place. Within the last year, we released Mr Peppa debut EP titled “#PEPPADEM”. We also released “Papa Jack” 3 track project titled “Above Dem” along with the spoken word and poet “Simone Fruittree Dewar” who also released her debut EP “Thoughts”. So the trend is keep putting out these eclectic projects and look for the visuals to follow.