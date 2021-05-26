Dear McKoy: Worried that my husband may have a disease

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy,

I’ve noticed some pills in my bathroom cabinet without a label. Little brown and white pills. My husband says they’re vitamins but obviously I’m not buying that. I wanna know if he has a disease or infection but he’s not admitting to it. This makes me very worried and I don’t know what to do. What if he gave me something and I’m living without treatment? Please share your thoughts.

-Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

You and your husband need to talk this through. It shouldn’t be a case where you casually ask him and he brushes it off. You need a proper sit down. If he still refuses to talk, you can always leave or take a break to let him know you’re serious. In the meantime, please get a blood test.

McKoy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....