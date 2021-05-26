Dear McKoy: Worried that my husband may have a disease

Dear McKoy,

I’ve noticed some pills in my bathroom cabinet without a label. Little brown and white pills. My husband says they’re vitamins but obviously I’m not buying that. I wanna know if he has a disease or infection but he’s not admitting to it. This makes me very worried and I don’t know what to do. What if he gave me something and I’m living without treatment? Please share your thoughts.

-Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

You and your husband need to talk this through. It shouldn’t be a case where you casually ask him and he brushes it off. You need a proper sit down. If he still refuses to talk, you can always leave or take a break to let him know you’re serious. In the meantime, please get a blood test.

McKoy