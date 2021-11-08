Daughter of the late Clement ‘Sir Coxsone’ Dodd faces legal battle over father’s Estate

Clement ‘Sir Coxsone’ Dodd’s British daughter is currently locked in a multimillion-pound transatlantic legal fight over her inheritance 17 years after her father’s death, The Daily Mail reports.

Sir Coxone Dodd founded the legendary Studio One label, where Marley and other reggae and ska stars were discovered.

At its height in the 1960s, it was known as the ‘Motown of Jamaica’, churning out thousands of hit singles by the likes of The Wailers, Toots and the Maytals and Dennis Brown.

He died in 2004, leaving his multimillion-pound fortune, including shares in the company which licences his vast catalogue of music, to members of family, including Birmingham-based daughter Morna Dodd.

However, after a series of spats in the Jamaican courts and the High Court in London, 63 year old Morna Dodd, is still fighting to receive her share of her famous father’s riches.

According to lawyers, Mr. Dodd’s estate has been deadlocked due to a series of “competing claims” being made by other potential heirs.

It has resulted in the administration of the estate being taken over by the Administrator General of Jamaica.

The label’s main success was during the 1960s, but it continued into the 1970s, giving breaks to future reggae stars including Horace Andy and Burning Spear.

Mr Dodd died aged 72 in 2004, leaving a legacy of some 6,000 titles, which were licensed by his company, Jamaica Recording and Publishing Company Limited.

His will split his cash, property and shares in the company between various members of his family, including Morna Dodd, who had emigrated to the UK as a child with her mother, Una Hutchinson.