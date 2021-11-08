Travis Scott faces lawsuit; Cancels upcoming Show after Astroworld Tragedy

Rapper Travis Scott has cancelled his performance at this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival.

The headlining appearance at Las Vegas Festival Grounds was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, less than a week after his own Astroworld festival took place at Houston’s NRG Park, where eight attendees died, ranging in age from 14 to 27.

The rapper is said to be “too distraught to play” and reveal that he will provide full refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld.

Meanwhile, the rapper is facing legal action after at least eight people were killed and hundreds injured at the event.

The concert, which included Drake coming on stage for for the final songs of Scott’s performance, was being webcast live to a worldwide audience by Apple Music. The second night of the festival, planned to unfold Saturday, was immediately canceled as the extent of the casualties of the first night became evident.

Roddy Ricch has pledged his festival earnings to the families of those who died.