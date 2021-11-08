Kranium’s “Nobody Has To Know” cops Platinum Certification

Dancehall Star Kranium’s Nobody Has To Know hit, has been certified platinum in Canada.

This, after selling over 80,000 copies in that country.

Nobody Has to Know was certified silver in the United Kingdom in April for sales of more than 200,000 copies.  It also went on to claim gold certification in the U.S. for sales of over 500,000.

The his also amassed over 103 million view on YouTube since its August 2015 release.

The track, produced by Lamar Michael Reynolds of PLMR Productions, peaked at No. 44 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

