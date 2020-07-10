D’Angel’s OnlyFans ‘Hacked’

Dancehall Artiste D’Angel who recently launched her OnlyFans Account said it was hacked yesterday, resulting in a number of her raunchy photos being posted on social media.

However, the entertainer who seems unphased by the apparent ‘hack’ encouraged her supporters to subscribe to the account.

Her subscription rate starts at US$9.99 per month and goes as high as US$107.89 for a 12-month subscription.

D’Angel has been sedulously advertising her OnlyFans account on her Instagram page, teasing fans with alluring photos and videos, and promising them that there would be more if they subscribed.

Dancehall deejay Ishawna, reality TV stars like Blac Chyna and The Bachelor’s Chad Johnson have also joined the platform, along with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood couple, Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena.

OnlyFans is also used by fitness bloggers, dieticians, and more.

