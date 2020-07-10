Two Arrested with Millions after Burglary at Western Union

Millions of dollars in cash in various currencies was recovered and two thieves arrested following the quick action by the Police at a Western Union location on Hope Road, Kingston 10 on Thursday night, July 9.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree Police are that about 9:40 p.m., a team responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the financial institution after an alarm went off at the building. On arrival of the Police, two men were found inside the ceiling, with a bag containing:

Over J$1,000,000

USD $11,500 (or about J$1.6 million)

EU €1,010

CI $115

PS £400

CAD $1,240

The men were taken into custody and the cash seized. It is believed that a third person escaped with an undetermined sum of money.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.