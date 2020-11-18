COVID-19 passes 10,000 mark

Jamaica News: The number of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica passed the 10,000 mark yesterday, with 60 new positive cases of the virus. The total cases is now 10,019. New cases as well as deaths indicate the disease is no longer surging in Jamaica.

At the same time deaths from COVID-19 reached 233 following two new fatalities, Tuesday. They were an 88-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 90-year-old man from Westmoreland.

The parishes contributing greatest to the 60 new cases were: Westmoreland 18; Kingston and St Andrew 16 and St Catherine 10.

Thirty-one recoveries took the total to 5,369, compared to 4,278 active cases. Eighty-eight people are in hospital with the disease, six of them critical.