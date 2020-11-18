Police Seek Witness For Court

Jamaica News: Detectives attached to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the court.

She is Nadine Lewis otherwise called ‘Charmaine’ whose last known address is Hanover Street, Kingston C.S.O.

She is scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Wednesday, December 9.

Nadine Lewis or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact CISOCA at 876-926-4079, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.