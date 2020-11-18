Buju Banton dropped from Caribbean American Heritage Awards list of honorees

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Caribbean American Heritage Awards CARAH, have rescinded their proposed award to Buju Banton.

Mere weeks after announcing that the Grammy winner would be honoured for his outstanding contribution to reggae music, the organization has made a release omitting the artiste’s name.

A series of videos on Buju’s social media pages voicing his disapproval of mask wearing, for which he received heavy backlash are amidst speculations as to what led to CARAH withdrawing the previously announced award.

Buju, on Tuesday, released another video captioned “Why do the heathen rage?” this alluding to his name being left off the list.

The awards, held under the patronage of the Caribbean Diplomatic Corps, celebrates members of the Caribbean diaspora who have been exceptionally successful in their fields at the national or international level.

Other 2020 Jamaican honorees for the Awards include Reggae singer Judy Mowatt, Sprint Queen Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Senator Don Wehby.

This year’s staging of the event will be held virtually on Friday November 20.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....