COTC Foundation Donates COVID-19 PPE Supplies to Schools in Western Jamaica

Children of the Caribbean Foundation on Monday (October 5) mobilised efforts to help schools in the western parishes of St. James amp up their COVID-19 readiness in preparation of in-person learning.

The Foundation donated over JM$500,000 in personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Salt Spring Primary and Infant, Hartfield Basic, Farm Primary and Jr High, Green Pond High, and Green Pond Primary and Infant schools. Among the donated items were masks, face shields, non-contact infrared thermometers and wall surmountable hand sanitiser dispensers.

The outreach initiative was undertaken in collaboration between the Foundation and the principals in anticipation of the recommencement of in-person learning.

Co-founder of the Foundation, Rosie Hodge-Adams, acknowledged the proactive measures already implemented on the island and stressed the importance of safeguarding the health of the children, educators, and the community.

“Jamaica is already leaps and bounds ahead of many other countries due to the quick response of the government and the willingness of the Jamaican people to adhere to the protocols,” explained Hodge-Adams.

“At Children of the Caribbean, we’re honoured to be lending our support in such an impactful way. We thank the schools for accommodating us and we’ll continue to provide our unwavering support of the children so they can learn in a comfortable and safe environment,” she continued.

Community Development Director for the Foundation, Rochelle Jefferson-Carey, highlighted the importance of practicing safety and reinforcing these practices amongst children. “It’s important that we continue on this trajectory to control community spreading of the coronavirus. We must continue to wear our masks, sanitize and wash our hands frequently,” she said.

Each principal shared sentiments of thankfulness toward the institution on behalf of the students, educators, and parents.

“We are really appreciative and we welcome our sponsors at the Children of the Caribbean Foundation,” said Norma Brydson, Principal at the Salt Spring Primary School.

“I’m quite grateful and elated that we have been given the privilege and the honour to receive these items as we continue to put measures in place to keep our students community and members of staff safe, and indeed we are grateful that the Children of the Caribbean came aboard,” added Richard Miller, Principal of the Farm Primary and Infant School.

COTC is a vehicle for uplifting the lives of underserved youths in the 3 key areas of education, healthcare and social development.

As a secondary objective of their visit, the Foundation has commenced work on an expansion project to build an additional classroom at the Salt Spring Primary school. The project was launched over the weekend and is being administered under strict safety protocols. The expansion is expected to be completed by Quarter one 2021.

Over the years, the Foundation has contributed to meaningful initiatives that have impacted the lives of many children in the western region. Some of these include executing a feeding programme in LA and the hosting of annual Every Child Matters 5K Run/Walks.