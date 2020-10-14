Traffic Nightmare on Washington Boulevard

There are long lines of traffic on the Washington Boulevard in St Andrew this evening after two sections of the roadway collapsed.

The collapse was first detected in the westbound lane of the six-lane highway and was attributed to a broken water main that undermined the roadway.

That led to the west bound lane being closed and the westbound lane accommodating traffic in both directions, from early afternoon. Later, a section of the eastbound lane also collapsed.

Afternoon and evening peak traffic has been experiencing a massive pile up on the thoroughfare.