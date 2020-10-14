Audrey Tugwell Henry to Head Scotiabank

Scotiabank announced today that it will appoint Audrey Tugwell Henry President & CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica effective January 1, 2021.

The bank said she will take over from current President & CEO David Noel who will return to Canada to lead the Bank’s Atlantic Region. Mrs Tugwell Henry has over 30 years of financial services experience in Jamaica and has been the face of the bank’s Retail Banking business since 2017.

“Audrey is uniquely suited to lead Scotiabank Jamaica. She is a transformational leader who has consistently demonstrated that she is a catalyst for our performance culture and customer focus,” said Ignacio (Nacho) Deschamps, Group Head, International Banking and Digital Transformation, Scotiabank.