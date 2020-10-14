Audrey Tugwell Henry to Head Scotiabank

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Scotiabank announced today that it will appoint Audrey Tugwell Henry President & CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica effective January 1, 2021.

The bank said she will take over from current President & CEO David Noel who will return to Canada to lead the Bank’s Atlantic Region. Mrs Tugwell Henry has over  30 years of financial services experience in Jamaica and has been the face of the bank’s Retail Banking business since 2017.

“Audrey is uniquely suited to lead Scotiabank Jamaica. She is a transformational leader who has consistently demonstrated that she is a catalyst for our performance culture and customer focus,” said Ignacio (Nacho) Deschamps, Group Head, International Banking and Digital Transformation, Scotiabank.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....