Cops say headless bodies also had gunshot wounds

Investigators at the Constant Spring Criminal Investigations Branch are probing the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the bodies of two unidentified men on Coburn Lane, Kingston 8 on Friday, October 16.

The crime scene is close to a troubled community between White Hall Avenue and Red Hills Road.

Reports are that about 5:30 p.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police. On arrival of lawmen, the bodies were found with gunshot and chop wounds. Further investigations led to detectives finding a head, believed to be that of one of the deceased, at a nearby premises.

A second head was later found

No motive has been given for the gruesome murders.

Investigations continue.