Cops say headless bodies also had gunshot wounds

Cops say headless bodies also had gunshot wounds
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

 Investigators at the Constant Spring Criminal Investigations Branch are probing the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the bodies of two unidentified men on Coburn Lane, Kingston 8 on Friday, October 16.

The crime scene is close to a troubled community between White Hall Avenue and Red Hills Road.

Reports are that about 5:30 p.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police. On arrival of lawmen, the bodies were found with gunshot and chop wounds. Further investigations led to detectives finding a head, believed to be that of one of the deceased, at a nearby premises.

A second head was later found

No motive has been given for the gruesome murders.

Investigations continue.

 

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....