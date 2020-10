Protoje’s IndiggNation Collective label has signed young talent Jaz Elise to its roster.

In making the announcement, the singer released a remix to her to breakout single Fresh and Clean.

The single and accompanying visuals were released Friday, featuring dancehall deejay Govana.

The song which is produced by JLL Production was officially premiered by The Fader.

Jaz Elise joins Sevana and Lila Ike on the label.