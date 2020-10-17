6 more COVID-19 deaths

Deaths from COVID-19 reach 80 in Jamaica
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Six more people died yesterday, October 16, as a result of COVID-19 and sixty- three new cases were confirmed.

The death toll is now 168 and 8,195 people have so far contracted the disease.

The six deaths included four males and the ages of those who died range from 52 to 95 years.

Among the 63 new cases, 24 were from Kingston and St Andrew and 13 from St James.

So far 3,653 people have recovered and there are 4265 active cases. One hundred and seventy-five are in hospital, nine of whom are in critical condition.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....