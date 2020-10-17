6 more COVID-19 deaths

Six more people died yesterday, October 16, as a result of COVID-19 and sixty- three new cases were confirmed.

The death toll is now 168 and 8,195 people have so far contracted the disease.

The six deaths included four males and the ages of those who died range from 52 to 95 years.

Among the 63 new cases, 24 were from Kingston and St Andrew and 13 from St James.

So far 3,653 people have recovered and there are 4265 active cases. One hundred and seventy-five are in hospital, nine of whom are in critical condition.