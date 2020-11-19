CONCACAF cancels Women’s Under-17 qualifying tournament

ZURICH, Switzerland (CMC) — Regional football governing body Concacaf said it has cancelled the regional qualifiers for its Women’s Under-17 competition.

This follows the decision of FIFA, the sport’s world governing body, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, to cancel the Women’s Under-20 and Women’s Under-17 World Cups.

Eight Caribbean teams were involved in the Women’s Under-17 competition, which was scheduled to take place April 18-May 3 this year in Toluca, Mexico.

The eight CFU teams were Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad & Tobago, but the disruption caused to live by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the competition.

CONCACAF said it also noted FIFA’s decision that the 2020ifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup, originally scheduled to be played this year in Costa Rica and Panama, will not now go ahead.

Fifa said their decisions were made after consulting with all stakeholders — including the host member associations, participating member associations and confederations — to continuously monitor the situation in relation to the pandemic, in particular with regard to any potential impact on the overall welfare and safety of age-group players and participants.