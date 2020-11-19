Bank of Jamaica holds policy rate

Jamaica News: Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, announced its decision to hold the policy interest rate (the rate offered to deposit-taking institutions on overnight placements with Bank of Jamaica) unchanged at 0.50 percent per annum.

Monetary policy decisions taken by BOJ are aimed at ensuring that the annual increase in the prices of consumer goods and services (that is inflation) remain within the Bank’s inflation target range of 4.0 percent to 6.0 percent.

Tuesday’s decision to hold the policy rate unchanged reflects Bank of Jamaica’s assessment that, while inflation will be temporarily elevated over the next 4 – 5 months, it will remain within target over the next two years. This revised inflation outlook is influenced by the impact of the recent flood rains on domestic agricultural supplies over the near term as well as the ongoing impact on the economy of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These and other factors influencing today’s monetary policy decision will be discussed at Bank of Jamaica’s monetary policy press briefing scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The next policy decision announcement date is on Friday, December 18, 2020.