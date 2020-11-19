Brazil beat Uruguay 2-0 in World Cup Qualifying

Five-time world champions Brazil extended their perfect winning record to four matches by beating two-time winners Uruguay 2-0 in the South American World Cup Qualifiers, in Montevideo, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Arthur scored in the 34th minute, his first goal for Brazil, and Richarlison doubled the lead in the 45th. Argentina’s victory came after goals from Nicolás González in the 17th minute and Lautaro Martinez in the 28th.

Two-time champions, Argentina, returned to winnings ways after easing past Peru 2-0 in Lima, on the back of goals from Nicolas Gonzalez and Laturo Martinez.

In other qualifiers, Ecuador slammed Colombia 6-1, Venezuela tagged Chile 2-1, while Bolivia and Paraguay drew 2-2.