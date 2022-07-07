Committee to Investigate Conduct of JPs in Viral Video

The Ministry of Justice wishes to update that following the viral video on Friday, July 1, 2022 in which four Justices of the Peace (JPs), one being a medical doctor, were seen questioning the condition and health of an accused person, the Minister of Justice, the Hon. Delroy Chuck has met with the Custodes Rotulorum and have agreed on a Committee of Inquiry to fully investigate the matter.

The investigation is to determine if there were any breaches by the JPs, and if yes, to recommend what action should be taken.

The Committee is to report within four weeks to the relevant Custodes and the Minister of Justice. The Report will guide the conduct of JPs when seeking to protect the rights and dignity of persons in custody.